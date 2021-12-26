iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

BATS IGE opened at $30.96 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

