iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $30,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $400.07 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.71.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

