iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,958,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average is $284.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

