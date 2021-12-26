iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Brookstone Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,306. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.55 and a 200-day moving average of $448.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

