iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.55 and its 200 day moving average is $448.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

