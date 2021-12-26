IXT Hits Market Capitalization of $415,650.23 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 161.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One IXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IXT has traded down 27% against the US dollar. IXT has a total market capitalization of $415,650.23 and $73.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IXT

IXT is a coin. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

