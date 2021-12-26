Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,141 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $884,679,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,673,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,539,000.

DFAC stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42.

