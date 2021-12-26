Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,394 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

