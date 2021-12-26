Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $628.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.74. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.