Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

