Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

