Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD opened at $24.48 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a PE ratio of 489.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.