Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $200.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 94.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

