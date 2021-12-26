Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for ICL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

ICL Group stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 661,641 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

