Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $78.11. 1,772,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

