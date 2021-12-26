Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,357,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,336,000 after purchasing an additional 475,435 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

