JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

