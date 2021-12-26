JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,847. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

