Karbo Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $531.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00415995 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,304,406 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.