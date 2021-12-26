Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.08 or 0.00226895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00507846 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

