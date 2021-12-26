Kava Market Cap Reaches $589.03 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $589.03 million and $80.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00008129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00224493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.00504170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00074846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 145,108,484 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

