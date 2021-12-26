Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.