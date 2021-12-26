Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $413.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $413.50 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Koppers by 38.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Koppers by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. 47,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. Koppers has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $663.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

