Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 277,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $10,135,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

KFY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 360,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

