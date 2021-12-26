Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $569.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

