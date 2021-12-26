Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.