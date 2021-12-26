Kuai Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $613,647.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

