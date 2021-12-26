Largo (TSE:LGO) Shares Up 0.9%

Largo Inc (TSE:LGO)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.28 and last traded at C$12.28. Approximately 20,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 110,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Largo in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.