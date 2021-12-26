LBRY Credits 1-Day Volume Tops $93,093.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $93,093.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

