Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

