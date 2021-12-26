Leisure Capital Management Buys 3,670 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.