Leisure Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

