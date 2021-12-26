Leisure Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

COP stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

