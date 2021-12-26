Leisure Capital Management Increases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 79,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.