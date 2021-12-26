Leisure Capital Management Sells 196 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

