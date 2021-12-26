LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

LC stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LendingClub by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

