LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.67.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.90. 88,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.41.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.