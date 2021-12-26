Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,400 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

