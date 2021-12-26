Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $61.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

