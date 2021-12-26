Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,515 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 266,020 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $42,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,478 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,669 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.