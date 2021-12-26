Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,916.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,787.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.