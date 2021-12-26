Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 570,180 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,684,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570,180 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 3.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $216,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE:TECK opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.