LHT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. LHT has a total market cap of $151,918.33 and $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.