Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.82. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

