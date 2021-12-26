Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 110,746 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

