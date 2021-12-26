Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

