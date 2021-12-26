Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.