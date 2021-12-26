Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

