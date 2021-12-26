Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 3,225 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 1,851,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,235. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.