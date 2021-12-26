Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.02. 1,061,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

